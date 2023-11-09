Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.45. 1,816,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,982,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

