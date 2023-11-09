Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 25.7% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.92. 204,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

