Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,471. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

