Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Derbend Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.