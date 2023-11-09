Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $437.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $309.10 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

