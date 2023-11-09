Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 178,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 78,019 shares.The stock last traded at $156.63 and had previously closed at $156.49.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGC. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

