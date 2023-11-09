Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,495,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,373,000 after buying an additional 99,095 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,683,000 after acquiring an additional 205,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,823,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $240.17. The stock had a trading volume of 120,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $245.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

