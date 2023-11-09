Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 6.5% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $206.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,827. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

