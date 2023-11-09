Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $75.82. 1,230,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

