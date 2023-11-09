Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 16.9% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 323,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,024. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

