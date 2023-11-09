Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,274 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after buying an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,567. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

