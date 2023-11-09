Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $183.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

