Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $184.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

