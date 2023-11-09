Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $183.64. 134,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,064. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

