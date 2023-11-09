Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $183.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.67.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

