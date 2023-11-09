Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Decreased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 18.7% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $402.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

