Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.8% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $402.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,975. The stock has a market cap of $321.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.35 and its 200-day moving average is $398.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

