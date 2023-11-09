Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.62. 2,589,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,214. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

