Vecima Networks Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd.

Vecima Networks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE VCM traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.00. 2,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,845. Vecima Networks has a one year low of C$15.59 and a one year high of C$23.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of C$388.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.14. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of C$75.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 1.1509831 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Vecima Networks from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCM

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.