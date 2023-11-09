Vecima Networks Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd.

VCM traded down C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.00. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$388.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.67. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$15.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.14. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of C$75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vecima Networks will post 1.1509831 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

