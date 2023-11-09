Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Down to $194.13

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $194.13, but opened at $178.39. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $171.79, with a volume of 651,431 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.32.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 9.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,754,000 after acquiring an additional 306,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,724,000 after acquiring an additional 277,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,959 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

