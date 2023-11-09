Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Director David R. Ebsworth Buys 160,000 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) Director David R. Ebsworth acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Verona Pharma Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,347,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 110.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,709,000 after buying an additional 2,393,033 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,901,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,792,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

