Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl Sells 105,337 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 105,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $2,393,256.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,889,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,918,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 126,155 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $2,811,994.95.

On Friday, November 3rd, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 168,208 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $3,929,338.88.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 63,195 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,491,402.00.

Vertex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.91 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vertex by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vertex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vertex by 267.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

