Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl Sells 126,155 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 126,155 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $2,811,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,151,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,927.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 105,337 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $2,393,256.64.

On Friday, November 3rd, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 168,208 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $3,929,338.88.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 63,195 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,491,402.00.

Vertex Stock Performance

Vertex stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.91 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Vertex by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VERX. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

