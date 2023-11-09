Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Bruce I. Sachs Sells 11,250 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

VRTX stock opened at $376.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $387.42. The company has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.