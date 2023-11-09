Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 244.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VERV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $27.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,960,000 after purchasing an additional 49,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,126,000 after acquiring an additional 300,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 324,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

