Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 244.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verve Therapeutics

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.