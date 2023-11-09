Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Up to $17.74

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.74, but opened at $19.56. Viasat shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 222,921 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Get Viasat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat

Viasat Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $779.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. Equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,814 shares of company stock worth $259,549. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 138.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.