VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on November 10th

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UITB opened at $44.61 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 199,366 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

