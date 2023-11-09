VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on November 10th

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0852 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBND opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

