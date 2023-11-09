VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on November 10th

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

UCRD opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.46% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

