VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on November 10th

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.09. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) by 305.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

