Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0389 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSDA stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $47.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 59,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.