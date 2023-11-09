VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VFLO)

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0189 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $27.12.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
