VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VFLO)

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0189 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

