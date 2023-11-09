VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on November 10th

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Get VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIL. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 36,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.