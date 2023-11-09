VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on November 10th

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

CFO stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $69.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.66.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

