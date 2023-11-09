VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Declares Dividend of $0.13

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDL opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $329.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $62.51.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

