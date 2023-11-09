VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (CSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0412 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $65.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 38.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 1st quarter worth about $1,674,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

