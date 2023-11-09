VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULVM opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $58.90 and a 1 year high of $66.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

