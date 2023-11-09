Videndum (LON:VID) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Videndum Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of LON VID opened at GBX 324.50 ($4.01) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 398.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 560.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.57 and a beta of 0.94. Videndum has a 12-month low of GBX 291.55 ($3.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,360 ($16.79).
About Videndum
