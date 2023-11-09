Videndum (LON:VID) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Videndum Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of LON VID opened at GBX 324.50 ($4.01) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 398.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 560.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.57 and a beta of 0.94. Videndum has a 12-month low of GBX 291.55 ($3.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,360 ($16.79).

About Videndum

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

