Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

VIGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 626.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 223,960 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

