Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

Village Farms International Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Village Farms International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

