Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.81. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 6,081,959 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 15,135.24% and a negative return on equity of 121.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.90.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 45.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $721.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

