Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 159 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Morgan Stanley Price Performance
NYSE:MS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03. The company has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.
Morgan Stanley Profile
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
