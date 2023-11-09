Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VCIT traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.11. 2,005,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,362. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

