Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded down $7.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.10. 364,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,389. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $294.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.81 and its 200-day moving average is $246.00. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

