Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 8,583 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 45,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.56. 212,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

