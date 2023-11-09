Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $85.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 8.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 455,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,345 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

