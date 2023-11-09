Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Trimmed by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $163.90. 1,300,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $166.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

