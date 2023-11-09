Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Trimmed by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of WMT traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $163.90. 1,300,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $166.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.