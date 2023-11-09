Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 23,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Walmart by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $164.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.22. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $166.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

